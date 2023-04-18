Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

