Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 18th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 18th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRME. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
NYSEARCA:PRME opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
