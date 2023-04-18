Private Ocean LLC Buys 337 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 802.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

