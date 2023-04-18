Private Ocean LLC Invests $26,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $266.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

