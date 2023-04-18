Private Ocean LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

