Private Ocean LLC Purchases 48 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Shares of AMT opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

