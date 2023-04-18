Private Ocean LLC Sells 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $627.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day moving average is $555.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

