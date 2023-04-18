Private Ocean LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.
Shares of NULV opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
