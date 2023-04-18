Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group Price Performance

PROC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 1,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,876. Procaps Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

