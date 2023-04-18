Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.