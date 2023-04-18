Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Shares of WDAY opened at $196.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.79. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $226.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.