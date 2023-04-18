Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

