Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

