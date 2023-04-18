Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

NEM stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

