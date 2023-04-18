Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UNH opened at $502.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $468.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

