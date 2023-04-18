Profund Advisors LLC Sells 22,368 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,368 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

