Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

