ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,459 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $165,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NYSE:WST traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.09. 15,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $377.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

