ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Consolidated Edison worth $188,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ED traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 49,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

