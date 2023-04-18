ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $181,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock remained flat at $53.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

