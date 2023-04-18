ProShare Advisors LLC Has $171.57 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Cardinal Health worth $171,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,002. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

