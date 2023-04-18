ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 133,414 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,414 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $143,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

TMUS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.20. 329,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.