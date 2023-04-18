ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 14,022,660 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
