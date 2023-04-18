ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 14,022,660 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

