Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prospector Capital stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of PRSRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.