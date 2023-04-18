Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 131,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

