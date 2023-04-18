Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 1,168 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.96.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $200.02. The stock had a trading volume of 682,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

