Provence Wealth Management Group Has $538,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 40,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,965. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

