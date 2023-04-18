Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $289,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

DE stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.90. The company had a trading volume of 495,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.23. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

