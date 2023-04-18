Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW remained flat at $92.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

