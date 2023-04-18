Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 56,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.73. 509,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.