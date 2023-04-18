Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,156 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,909. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.