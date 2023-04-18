Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 5,118 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,457. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

