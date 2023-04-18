Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 119,546 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

