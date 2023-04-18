Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

