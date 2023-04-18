PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

PEXNY stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Monday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.60.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, and Head Office and Other.

