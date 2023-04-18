Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 591,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $261,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.