PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.