PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

