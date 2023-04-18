Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
