Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

