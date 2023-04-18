Q3 Asset Management Acquires 14,531 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 282,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.