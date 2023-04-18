Q3 Asset Management Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 2,227,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

