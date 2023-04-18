Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,410 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
