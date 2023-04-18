Q3 Asset Management Has $183,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Q3 Asset Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

