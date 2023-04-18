Q3 Asset Management Invests $3.60 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 1.26% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

FXE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $101.21. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $102.16.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.