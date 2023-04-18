Q3 Asset Management Invests $8.06 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EDV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,601. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $110.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

