Q3 Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

