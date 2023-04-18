Q3 Asset Management Makes New $526,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,152,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

XTN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,516. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

