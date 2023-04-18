Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $103.70. 548,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,359. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

