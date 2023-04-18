Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,268 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.79.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $218.33. The stock had a trading volume of 894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,904. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.15 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

