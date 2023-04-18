Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.